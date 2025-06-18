Nucor Expects Decline In Q2 Earnings, But Above Analysts' Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a steelmaker, on Wednesday announced that it expects a decline in earnings for the second quarter, but above analysts' forecast, amidst higher selling prices and volumes.

For the three-month period to July 5, the company expects to report earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. On average, five analysts polled project the firm to earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter of 2024, the steelmaker had registered earnings of $2.68 per share.

For the first quarter of 2025, Nucor had posted earnings of $0.67 per share.

NUE was up by 2.95% at $125.85 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.