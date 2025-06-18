Markets
NUE

Nucor Expects Decline In Q2 Earnings, But Above Analysts' Estimates

June 18, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE), a steelmaker, on Wednesday announced that it expects a decline in earnings for the second quarter, but above analysts' forecast, amidst higher selling prices and volumes.

For the three-month period to July 5, the company expects to report earnings of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. On average, five analysts polled project the firm to earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter of 2024, the steelmaker had registered earnings of $2.68 per share.

For the first quarter of 2025, Nucor had posted earnings of $0.67 per share.

NUE was up by 2.95% at $125.85 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.