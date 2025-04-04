Nucor Executive Chad Utermark To Retire In June 2025

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE), Friday announced that Chad Utermark, Executive Vice President of New Markets and Innovation, will retire on June 7.

Utermark began his career with Nucor in 1992 as a utility operator at Nucor Steel Arkansas and steadily rose through the ranks, holding leadership roles across multiple facilities before being named Executive Vice President in 2014.

NUE is currently trading at $101.51, down $8.28 or 7.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

