NUCOR Earnings Results: $NUE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NUCOR ($NUE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $7,830,000,000, beating estimates of $7,316,022,647 by $513,977,353.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NUE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NUCOR Insider Trading Activity
NUCOR insiders have traded $NUE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEON J TOPALIAN (Chair, President and CEO) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,860,239
- KENNETH REX QUERY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,159.
- GREGORY J MURPHY (Executive Vice President) sold 6,191 shares for an estimated $1,038,973
- STEPHEN D LAXTON (CFO, Treasurer and EVP) sold 4,712 shares for an estimated $798,814
- ALLEN C BEHR (Executive Vice President) sold 4,968 shares for an estimated $793,469
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
NUCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 451 institutional investors add shares of NUCOR stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,426,594 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,917,785
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,572,924 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,575,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 829,599 shares (+170.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,822,499
- FMR LLC removed 752,902 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,871,192
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 748,259 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,329,307
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 719,397 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,960,823
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 705,381 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,325,016
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
NUCOR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NUE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
NUCOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for NUCOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NUE forecast page.
NUCOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $164.0 on 03/24/2025
- Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $160.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.