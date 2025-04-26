NUCOR Earnings Preview: Recent $NUE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NUCOR ($NUE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,316,022,647 and earnings of $0.65 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NUE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NUCOR Insider Trading Activity

NUCOR insiders have traded $NUE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NUCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 451 institutional investors add shares of NUCOR stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NUCOR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NUE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

NUCOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

NUCOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $164.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $160.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

