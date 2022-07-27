Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nucor (NYSE:NUE). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Nucor's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nucor is:

53% = US$9.5b ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.53 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Nucor's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

First thing first, we like that Nucor has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 40% net income growth seen by Nucor over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Nucor's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 24% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:NUE Past Earnings Growth July 27th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Nucor is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Nucor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Nucor is 29%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 71%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Nucor is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Nucor has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Nucor is predicted to decline to 13% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Nucor's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

