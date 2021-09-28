Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.92, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $103.92, representing a -19.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.81 and a 135.11% increase over the 52 week low of $44.20.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 534.36%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an decrease of -3.99% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 7.52%.

