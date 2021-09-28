Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.92, the dividend yield is 1.56%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $103.92, representing a -19.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.81 and a 135.11% increase over the 52 week low of $44.20.
NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 534.36%, compared to an industry average of 14%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nue Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:
- VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)
- Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)
- iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
- First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an decrease of -3.99% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 7.52%.
