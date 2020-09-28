Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.25, the dividend yield is 3.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $45.25, representing a -22.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.70 and a 64.4% increase over the 52 week low of $27.53.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO (PKX) and ArcelorMittal (MT). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.11%, compared to an industry average of -21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 32.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 4.83%.

