Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $79.3, representing a -0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.34 and a 147.27% increase over the 52 week low of $32.07.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 135.25%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 69.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 6.28%.

