Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.69, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $96.69, representing a -12.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.97 and a 151.08% increase over the 52 week low of $38.51.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.39. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 344.91%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NUE)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NUE)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NUE)

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NUE)

Global X Funds (NUE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 39.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 6.73%.

