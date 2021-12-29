Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.45, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $114.45, representing a -11.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.81 and a 138.76% increase over the 52 week low of $47.94.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 595.21%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nue Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 9.42% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 8.35%.

