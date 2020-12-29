Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.11, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $52.11, representing a -9.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.50 and a 89.32% increase over the 52 week low of $27.53.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.21%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 19.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 3.84%.

