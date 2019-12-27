Dividends
Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Nucor Corporation (NUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.8, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $56.8, representing a -8.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.31 and a 23.21% increase over the 52 week low of $46.10.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.86. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -43.44%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)
  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)
  • iShares, Inc. (PICK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PICK with an increase of 15.36% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 4.82%.

