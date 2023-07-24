Nucor Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.46 billion, or $5.81 per share. This compares with $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.3% to $9.52 billion from $11.79 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.46 Bln. vs. $2.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.81 vs. $9.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.53 -Revenue (Q2): $9.52 Bln vs. $11.79 Bln last year.

