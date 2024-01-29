Nucor Corp. Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $785.40 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $4.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $7.70 billion from $8.72 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $785.40 Mln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $4.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.70 Bln vs. $8.72 Bln last year.

