Nucor Corp. Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $398.84 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $107.82 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $5.26 billion from $5.13 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:

