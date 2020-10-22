Nucor Corp. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $193.42 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $275.03 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $4.93 billion from $5.46 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $193.42 Mln. vs. $275.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $4.93 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.

