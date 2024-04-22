Nucor Corp. Q1 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $844.84 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $4.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $8.14 billion from $8.71 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $844.84 Mln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.46 vs. $4.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.14 Bln vs. $8.71 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.