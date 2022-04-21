Nucor Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.09 billion, or $7.67 per share. This compares with $0.94 billion, or $3.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.4% to $10.49 billion from $7.02 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.09 Bln. vs. $0.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.67 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $10.49 Bln vs. $7.02 Bln last year.

