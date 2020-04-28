Markets
Nucor Corp. Q1 Earnings Retreat

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $20.33 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $501.81 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $5.62 billion from $6.10 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $20.33 Mln. vs. $501.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.62 Bln vs. $6.10 Bln last year.

