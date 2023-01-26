Nucor Corp. Profit Drops In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.26 billion, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $2.25 billion, or $7.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $8.72 billion from $10.36 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.26 Bln. vs. $2.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.89 vs. $7.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.19 -Revenue (Q4): $8.72 Bln vs. $10.36 Bln last year.

