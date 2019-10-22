Nucor Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $275.03 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $676.66 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $5.46 billion from $6.74 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:

