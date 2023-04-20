Nucor Corp. Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $8.71 billion from $10.49 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.45 vs. $7.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.81 -Revenue (Q1): $8.71 Bln vs. $10.49 Bln last year.

