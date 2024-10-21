News & Insights

Markets
NUE

Nucor Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 21, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $249.91 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.141 billion, or $4.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nucor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352.99 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $7.444 billion from $8.775 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $249.91 Mln. vs. $1.141 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $4.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.444 Bln vs. $8.775 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.