Nucor Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $249.91 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $1.141 billion, or $4.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nucor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352.99 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.2% to $7.444 billion from $8.775 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $249.91 Mln. vs. $1.141 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $4.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.444 Bln vs. $8.775 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05

