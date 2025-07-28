Nucor Corp. Q2 Profit Retreats, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $8.456 billion from $8.077 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $603 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $8.456 Bln vs. $8.077 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.