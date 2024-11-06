Nucor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $166.07, changing hands as high as $166.37 per share. Nucor Corp. shares are currently trading up about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUE's low point in its 52 week range is $133.42 per share, with $203 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.75. The NUE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.