Nucor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUE

In trading on Monday, shares of Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.88, changing hands as high as $55.07 per share. Nucor Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUE's low point in its 52 week range is $46.10 per share, with $64.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.93.

