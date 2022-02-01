Nucor Board Approves $290 Mln Investment To Modernize Indiana Sheet Mill

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said Tuesday that its board has approved a $290 million investment to expand the product capabilities of its Crawfordsville, Indiana steel sheet mill by adding a construction grade continuous galvanizing line and prepaint line.

According to the company, the investment will create 80 jobs and is expected to take two years to complete pending permitting, regulatory approvals, the award of state and local incentives and other tax considerations.

The company noted that the construction grade continuous galvanizing line will have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year while the prepaint line will have an annual capacity of 250,000 tons per year.

