Nucor Board Approves $280 Mln To Modernize Its Steel Plate Mill In Tuscaloosa

November 17, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced Friday that the company's Board of Directors approved $280 million to modernize its steel plate mill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The investment will enable Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa to strengthen its ability to serve key market segments that are part of the overall Plate Mill Group strategy.

Comprised of three production facilities located in Hertford County, North Carolina, Brandenburg, Kentucky and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Nucor's Plate Mill Group has an annual capacity of approximately 3 million tons of cut-to-length and discrete plate.

Nucor produces plate for military applications and for manufacturers of barges, bridges, heavy equipment, rail cars, refinery tanks, ships, wind towers and other items that are primarily used in the pipe and tube, pressure vessel, transportation and construction industries.

