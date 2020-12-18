Nucor Appoints David Sumoski As COO

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said that it has elected Executive Vice President David Sumoski as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021.

Sumoski, currently Executive Vice President of Bar, Rebar Fabrication and Construction Services, joined Nucor in 1995 as an electrical supervisor at Nucor Steel Berkeley, later serving as Maintenance Manager. He served as Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Marion and Nucor Steel Memphis, Inc. before being named Executive Vice President of Nucor in 2014.

Nucor also announced additional executive-level promotions effective January 1, 2021.

MaryEmily Slate, Nucor's Executive Vice President of Sheet and Tubular Products, has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Commercial. In her new role, Slate will focus on Nucor's comprehensive enterprise commercial strategy.

Slate joined Nucor in 2000 as District Sales Manager at Nucor Steel Arkansas. She later served as Sales Manager at Nucor Steel Decatur, LLC and then as Cold Mill Manager. Slate served as Vice President and General Manager of Nucor Steel Auburn, Inc. and Nucor Steel Arkansas before being promoted to Executive Vice President of Nucor in 2019.

Rex Query, President of Nucor's Vulcraft/Verco Group, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sheet and Tubular Products.

Douglas Jellison, President of Nucor's steel piling subsidiary, Skyline Steel LLC, has been promoted to Nucor's Executive Vice President responsible for The David J. Joseph Company and Logistics.

Gregory Murphy, Nucor's General Counsel and Vice President of Legal, Environmental and Public Affairs, has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Business Services and General Counsel.

