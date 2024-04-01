News & Insights

Nucor Acquires Southwest Data Products - Quick Facts

April 01, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) has acquired Southwest Data Products, Inc., a manufacturer and installer of data center infrastructure for $115 million. Nucor also announced the launch of Nucor Data Systems, a new business unit that will help better serve customers in the data center infrastructure industry.

Southwest Data Products and Nucor Data Systems will provide Nucor's Warehouse Systems businesses with expanded capabilities in airflow containment structures, as well as new product capabilities that include manufacturing cabinets/enclosures and caging for data centers and installation services.

