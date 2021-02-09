Markets
Nucor: Q1 Results To Significantly Exceed Previous Record For Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects to generate record first quarter earnings. The company said its first quarter net earnings could exceed $900 million. Nucor stated that it has elected to provide this update due to what it sees as an unusually large gap between the company's internal forecast and the current mean estimate for its first quarter earnings.

Leon Topalian, CEO, said: "We currently expect our first quarter 2021 results to significantly exceed Nucor's previous record for quarterly net earnings, set in 2008. As we move through 2021, we remain focused on building on our momentum, meeting and exceeding our customers' needs, and delivering sustainable value creation for Nucor stockholders."

