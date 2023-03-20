Nuclear technology company newcleo plans to raise up to 1 bln euros

March 20, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Nuclear technology company newcleo plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in equity to fund the development of its nuclear reactors, it said on Monday.

The recently formed company added that it was exploring nuclear sites in France and Britain to develop a plant to manufacture fuel exclusively from existing nuclear waste.

($1 = 0.9395 euros)

