Nuclear technology company newcleo plans to raise up to 1 bln euros

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Nuclear technology company newcleo plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in equity to fund the development of its nuclear reactors, it said on Monday.

The recently formed company added that it was exploring nuclear sites in France and Britain to develop a plant to manufacture fuel exclusively from existing nuclear waste.

