This Nuclear Tech Stock Grew Revenue 27%, But a Fund Still Slashed Its Stake

Key Points

Nicholas Investment Partners sold 592,382 shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $13.36 million (based on quarterly average prices).

The quarter-end position value decreased by $14.11 million, reflecting both selling and stock price movement.

The Mirion Technologies transaction represented 1% of 13F assets under management.

10 stocks we like better than Mirion Technologies ›

Nicholas Investment Partners disclosed in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 592,382 shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), an estimated $13.36 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Nicholas Investment Partners reduced its holding in Mirion Technologies by 592,382 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the shares sold is approximately $13.36 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As of March 31, the position's value had fallen by $14.11 million to $916,078.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:BWXT: $53.55 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:INSM: $29.85 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KTOS: $27.56 million (2.2% of AUM) NYSE:GEV: $26.54 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $25.40 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Mirion Technologies were priced at $18.92, up 6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $981.00 million Net Income (TTM) $25.10 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $18.92 One-Year Price Change 6%

Company Snapshot

Mirion Technologies offers radiation detection, measurement, and monitoring products and services across medical and industrial segments, including oncology quality assurance, dosimetry, and nuclear medicine solutions.

The company generates revenue by providing specialized equipment, software, and services for radiation safety, diagnostics, and analysis to healthcare and industrial clients globally.

It serves hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, OEMs, laboratories, government agencies, military organizations, utilities, and nuclear power plants.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection and measurement solutions to a diverse set of clients across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. The company addresses safety and quality assurance needs in both healthcare and industrial markets through its Medical and Industrial segments. The company offers a broad portfolio of products and solutions for radiation management and compliance to organizations including hospitals, treatment facilities, OEMs, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, and industrial companies.

What this transaction means for investors

Mirion is benefiting from a wave of nuclear infrastructure spending and rising demand for radiation monitoring systems, but the stock hasn’t had the best performance over the past year, and some investors may simply be looking to rotate into higher-conviction names.



Operationally, Mirion’s latest quarter was solid. First-quarter revenue climbed 27.5% year over year to $257.6 million, while orders surged 42% including acquisitions. Management pointed to “accelerating momentum” in nuclear power markets driven by record capital spending from plant operators.



The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 22% to 24% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of up to $300 million. That said, profitability remains a sticking point. Mirion posted a GAAP net loss of $3.4 million in the quarter, compared to a small profit a year earlier. And that might be what long-term investors will want to pay attention to going forward — because if the nuclear buildout cycle keeps accelerating globally, the company could still be early in a much larger growth runway.

Should you buy stock in Mirion Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Mirion Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mirion Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $468,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,445,212!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies, GE Vernova, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.