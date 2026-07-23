Nuclear Stock Pick: Here's Why LEU May Have the Edge Over SMR

Nuclear power is moving back into the investment spotlight as electricity demand rises, grids face reliability pressure and governments push for more domestic energy security. NuScale Power SMR and Centrus Energy LEU offer very different ways to gain exposure. NuScale is trying to commercialize small modular reactors, while Centrus supplies enriched uranium and related nuclear-fuel services. The key question is which business has clearer near-term support.

The Case for SMR Stock

NuScale’s main strength is its regulatory lead. Its 50-megawatt and 77-megawatt reactor designs have received U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approvals, giving customers a more defined licensing path than many competing advanced-reactor concepts. The modules use commercially available low-enriched uranium, rely on passive safety features and can be factory-built for phased deployment. NuScale also promotes behind-the-meter power for data centers and industrial sites, which could reduce dependence on crowded transmission systems.

ENTRA1 Energy, NuScale’s exclusive commercialization partner, is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority on a potential program of up to 6 gigawatts. Romania’s RoPower project has also moved forward, with its next pre-construction engineering phase expected to last about 15 months once financing is secured. Partnerships with Framatome and Doosan Enerbility improve fuel and manufacturing readiness, while liquidity of roughly $1 billion at the end of March provides room to keep preparing for deployment.

Yet the gap between technical readiness and commercial success remains wide. First-quarter revenues were only about $0.6 million, and reactor sales have not yet produced a steady revenue base. Major projects still depend on financing, firm customer commitments, permits and long construction schedules. NuScale has also used its at-the-market program, showing that dilution can remain part of the funding picture. The stock therefore rests heavily on future contracts rather than current operating strength.

The Case for LEU Stock

Centrus has a more established business because it already sells low-enriched uranium and provides technical services. It is also the only U.S. company with proven, licensed technology for producing high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, outside Russia, placing it in a key part of the Western nuclear supply chain. That position matters as utilities seek alternatives to Russian enrichment and reactor developers look for secure domestic fuel.

Its backlog offers much better visibility than NuScale’s project pipeline. Centrus ended the first quarter with $3.9 billion of backlog extending through 2040, including $2.4 billion of contingent LEU enrichment commitments under definitive agreements. Management also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $450-$500 million. A $900 million Department of Energy HALEU award, still subject to final negotiations, could further support its expansion.

Centrus is investing heavily in its Piketon and Oak Ridge buildout, with planned 2026 capital deployment of $350-$500 million. Partnerships with Fluor and Palantir are intended to shorten lead times and control costs, and management has identified about $300 million in potential savings. Still, expansion execution, government funding, customer concentration and uranium-market swings remain real risks. Earnings can vary sharply because delivery volumes and contract mix are uneven. Even so, Centrus already generates meaningful revenues, holds a large cash balance and operates in a supply-constrained market.

Price Performance

The market has punished both stocks, but not equally. LEU is down 28.2% year to date, while SMR has fallen 38.8%. The sharper decline reflects greater concern around NuScale’s commercialization timing, revenue visibility and funding needs. Centrus has also faced volatility, yet its existing operations and backlog give investors more evidence to value.

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Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Centrus Energy appears considerably cheaper. Based on the forward price-to-sales ratio, SMR is trading at 26.83X, while LEU trades at 7.09X. Such a wide valuation gap suggests that investors are assigning a much larger premium to NuScale's future commercialization potential despite its limited current revenues. Centrus, on the other hand, offers a more established operating business, meaningful backlog and stronger revenue visibility at a significantly lower valuation multiple, making LEU look more attractive on this metric.

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Earnings Estimates

The earnings outlook presents a mixed picture. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s 2026 earnings is $2.70 per share, indicating a 30.8% decline from 2025. However, the estimate rises to $2.80 per share in 2027, representing a modest 3.5% improvement from 2026 and suggesting that earnings may begin stabilizing after the expected decline.

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For NuScale, the consensus estimate calls for a loss of 46 cents per share in 2026, marking a 78.8% improvement from 2025. Yet the projected loss widens to 83 cents per share in 2027, reflecting a 79.3% deterioration from 2026.

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Thus, while NuScale is expected to reduce losses sharply in 2026, the renewed decline projected for 2027 weakens its earnings visibility. LEU remains profitable across both years, giving it the stronger overall earnings profile.

Conclusion

Both companies could benefit from the nuclear revival, but they offer different risk profiles. NuScale Power has valuable technology and a large long-term opportunity, yet investors are still waiting for binding orders and dependable revenues. Centrus Energy combines strategic fuel exposure with operating income, backlog and government support. LEU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and is therefore better placed than SMR, with a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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