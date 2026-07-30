This Nuclear Stock Just Dropped Nearly 46% -- Screaming Buy or Warning Sign?

Key Points

Oklo has fallen hard since hitting an all-time high last October.

The company is still advancing its reactor technology and has technically competent leaders.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), the advanced nuclear company, trades about 46% lower on the year.

The ongoing sell-off of the nuclear stock, which has wiped out roughly 80% of its value since last October, wasn't completely unwarranted, as its valuation had grown lofty for a nuclear start-up with no commercial revenue.

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However, Oklo's situation is improving. It now has a project pipeline that exceeds 14 gigawatts. Federal policy is becoming increasingly supportive of advanced nuclear power for AI data centers. The company also received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to start loading nuclear fuel into its Groves Reactor for testing.

These are solid reasons to feel bullish on Oklo, but my confidence ultimately comes down to management.

Indeed, regarding pure technical credibility, Oklo's leadership is impressively gifted. CEO Jacob DeWitte, who co-founded the company in 2013, holds an S.M. and Ph.D in nuclear engineering from MIT. His graduate research covered sodium fast reactors, the same technology Oklo is developing, as well as the economics of improving the U.S.'s existing nuclear fleet.

Co-founder Caroline DeWitte, who is Jacob's wife, also studied nuclear engineering at MIT and previously served on the U.S. Department of Energy Nuclear Energy Advisor Committee.

The DeWittes' expertise doesn't, of course, guarantee commercial success, but it does give me confidence that Oklo is being led by people who understand the technology from the inside out.

Combine that leadership with Oklo's other strengths -- its partnerships, strong federal tailwinds, and its about $2.6 billion in liquid assets at the end of March -- and the nuclear stock seems like a compelling buy at today's price.

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Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.