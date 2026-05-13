This Nuclear Stock Controls the Only Large Reactor Manufacturing Facility in North America, and Its Backlog Grew 50% in 2025. Time to Buy?

Key Points

BWX dominates a crucial part of the nuclear supply chain.

Its backlog is growing, and it’s ramping up its production this year.

10 stocks we like better than BWX Technologies ›

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), an American engineering and manufacturing company that serves the defense and nuclear energy markets, claims to be the "only large, commercial nuclear equipment manufacturing facility in North America."

BWX isn't the only company that provides end-to-end manufacturing services for nuclear reactor components. However, it's certainly one of the largest producers of specialized nuclear components, fuel systems, and naval reactor systems, and a bellwether of the nuclear market.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

BWX is also one of the few companies licensed to work with regulated nuclear materials, handle high-assay enriched uranium (HALEU) and tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) fuel, operate large precision nuclear fabrication facilities, and produce naval reactor components for the U.S. Navy. Its facilities are widely considered irreplaceable parts of the nuclear supply chain. BWX's stock has nearly doubled over the past 12 months, but could it keep rising?

Why are investors bullish on BWX Technologies?

BWX was spun off from Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) in 2025. The Fukushima disaster in 2011 generated fierce headwinds for the broader nuclear market, as many governments throttled or paused their nuclear projects. Still, BWX weathered that slowdown better than its peers by generating more revenue from the defense sector.

From 2021 to 2025, its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew at CAGRs of 11% and 8%, respectively. That growth was fueled by the Navy's increased production of nuclear submarines, the resurgent commercial nuclear market, its growing uranium processing business, and two major acquisitions in 2025. It also began providing engineering support services to small modular reactor (SMR) producers.

BWX ended 2025 with a backlog of $7.3 billion. That was up 50% from a year earlier, driven by the soaring demand for naval propulsion components, commercial nuclear power components, and special materials. Its fledgling SMR business should also benefit from the rapid growth of the power-hungry cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and data center markets.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect BWX's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow at CAGRs of 13% and 12%, respectively. With an enterprise value of $20 billion, it might not seem like a bargain at 31 times this year's adjusted EBITDA -- but its market dominance, pricing power, and growing backlog could justify that higher valuation. Its forward yield of 0.5% won't attract any serious income investors, but its low payout ratio of 27% gives it plenty of room for future hikes.

Should you buy stock in BWX Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in BWX Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BWX Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.