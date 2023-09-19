Nuclear reactor in central France offline for equipment maintenance

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The outage at the Nogent 2 nuclear reactor in central France was extended on Tuesday in order to carry out work on equipment adjoining the reactor building, operator EDF said in an online bulletin.

The reactor is now expected back online on Sept. 21 compared with an initial restart date of Sept. 19, EDF data showed.

The Nogent nuclear plant has two reactors that can produce 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of power each. The first reactor is operating and is connected to the grid, EDF said.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

