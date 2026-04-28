Nuclear Power to Surge Amid Energy Crisis: ETFs to Bet On

The Middle East conflict has pushed energy security concerns to the forefront for global economies. With diplomatic progress uncertain and no clear path to resolution, oil prices are likely to stay elevated, keeping energy risks in focus.

Brent crude has climbed past $112, while U.S. benchmark WTI has crossed $101, gaining 9.13% and 7.93% over the past five days, respectively, according to OilPrice.com. Even if Washington and Tehran reach a lasting deal and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, oil prices are likely to stay elevated due to persistent supply constraints. While vessel traffic may gradually recover toward pre-conflict levels, full normalization seems unlikely as damage to critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East continues to weigh on output.

The Iran conflict is exposing the fragility of global fossil fuel supply chains, pushing countries to rethink energy security and accelerating the shift toward renewables and other low-carbon alternatives, including nuclear energy. As oil prices surge, countries are increasingly prioritizing energy independence, making nuclear power a more attractive option and drawing renewed investor interest.

A Strong Case for Nuclear Energy’s Global Return

According to IEA head Fatih Birol, the Middle East conflict is set to accelerate nuclear energy’s return. Speaking to the Associated Press, Birol stated that he is “100% sure” nuclear energy is coming back, with a strong resurgence expected across the Americas, Europe and Asia, as quoted on ABCNews.

Per the abovementioned article, safety concerns long weighed on nuclear energy, with the Chernobyl disaster and 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster significantly dampening global appetite. However, advances in reactor design, improving safety and lowering costs are driving a steady revival in the sector and renewing investor interest.

The United States leads global nuclear power generation and is stepping up efforts to expand capacity, targeting a fourfold increase by 2050, highlighting the rising demand for the energy. Per Thomas DiNanno, the U.S. Undersecretary of State, as quoted on the abovementioned article, without nuclear power, the world cannot sustain industry, support AI growth, or ensure energy security.

Market Debuts Signal Rising Nuclear Investment Demand

According to CNBC, X-energy XE, an advanced nuclear reactor company, made its market debut last Friday, as surging AI demand and electrification fuel renewed interest in nuclear power. It raised more than $1 billion in the process, the largest nuclear IPO on record. The company has gained about 56% since its debut.

Additionally, per a Reuters article, Triton Uranium is weighing a U.S. listing via a SPAC merger in 2026, aiming to capitalize on rising demand for nuclear fuel and strengthen domestic supply. Renewed interest in nuclear power is being driven by surging electricity needs, particularly from data centers supporting AI and cloud infrastructure.

AI Momentum Further Supercharges Nuclear Demand Story

As companies ramp up investments in AI, the demand for data centers is soaring. Data centers are energy-intensive, with AI applications consuming much more energy than traditional computing. As a result, most tech giants are shifting toward renewable energy to meet their growing needs.

With AI demand skyrocketing and clean energy requirements expanding, nuclear power is emerging as a viable solution to fuel energy-hungry data centers, for training and operating the large-scale AI models used in today’s generative AI applications.

Cash In on Nuclear Growth With These ETFs

With an increasing focus on nuclear energy, these ETFs present a compelling long-term portfolio play, offering investors an efficient way to capitalize on the sector’s growing momentum.

Investors can consider VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR, Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN, Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ, Global X Uranium ETF URA and Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF URNJ.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR): ETF Research Reports

Global X Uranium ETF (URA): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ): ETF Research Reports

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ): ETF Research Reports

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.