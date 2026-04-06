Nuclear, Pharma & Travel Buybacks: Confident or Cautious Signals?

Some of the world’s biggest stocks across nuclear, pharma, and travel are looking to support their shares through buyback spending. However, not all buyback announcements are equal. By analyzing a company’s historical buyback spending, investors can get a better sense of just how confident they are going forward. Two announcements stick out as positive signals, while another is more questionable.

Constellation’s Buybacks to Pick up Big-Time

Despite an impressive total 52-week return of 59%, shares of nuclear giant Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) have run into some trouble in 2026. Shares are down more than 20% year to date (YTD), due to a variety of factors. Notably, the firm recently provided guidance for 2026 that fell short of expectations. At the midpoint, the company expects to generate adjusted earnings per share of $11.50, compared to estimates of $11.72.

Furthermore, PJM Interconnection, which operates the grid across 13 Eastern states, has implemented price caps through 2028 due to soaring electricity rates. As Constellation operates significantly in this area, the company’s revenue generation upside may be limited. Regulators are considering proposals to extend these price caps beyond 2028.

However, Constellation is expressing confidence in its outlook, announcing a $5 billion share buyback plan. This is significant, equal to around 5% of Constellation’s approximately $100 billion market capitalization.

The company also plans to use this capacity in relatively short order, expecting to exhaust it by the end of 2027.

If this timeline proves accurate, it would represent a huge acceleration in its buyback pace, as the firm spent just $400 million on repurchases in 2025. It would also exceed the firm’s peak buyback spending of around $1 billion annually during 2023 and 2024. This increased pace suggests that the company may see value in its share price.

Are Novo’s Buyback Plans a Sign of Strength or Weakness?

Weight-loss and diabetes pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has seen one of the biggest market declines. Shares have dropped 40% over the last 52 weeks, and are down more than 20% in 2026. Overall, shares have fallen almost 75% from their all-time high, reached in March of 2024. The primary cause of this is the deteriorating market share of its top drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy.

With Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) comparable drugs being significantly more effective, its sales are soaring while Novo’s fall. Still, the company is continuing to compete on oral GLP-1s and next-generation injectables. In these drugs, Novo has put up solid efficacy metrics versus Lilly. This lends hope to the stock’s longer-term outlook, with neither company having a next-gen injectable approved so far.

The company also recently initiated a buyback authorization of 15 billion Danish kroner (approx. $1.54 billion). It plans to finish executing this program over the next 10 months or so.

Still, this program is small, equal to just under 1% of the company’s approximately $165 billion market capitalization.

The company spent just $218 million on buybacks in 2025, meaning that its buyback spending will accelerate drastically. However, looking further back, 2026 would mark the firm’s second-lowest buyback spending since 2010. Given the drastic decline in Novo shares, this low spending raises questions about the company’s confidence going forward.

Carnival: Sales, Fuel Costs, and Buybacks Are on the Rise

Last up is cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL). Carnival has given up much of the 23% total return it generated in 2025, down around 15% in 2026. The stock has experienced substantial volatility this year, largely due to the conflict in Iran. Fuel is a significant expense for the company, causing investors to sell the stock as oil prices spike.

Still, demand for cruises has been strong. Notably, the firm just reported record Q1 revenue and operating income. Additionally, customers have already booked 85% of the company’s cabin capacity for 2026, with prices at historically high levels. This provides substantial sales visibility through the rest of the year. The company also notes that it has significantly longer-term visibility, with cumulative future-year bookings hitting a record in Q1.

Along with this, the company is indicating confidence by authorizing a $2.5 billion buyback program, equal to a hefty 7% of the firm’s approximately $36 billion market capitalization. This suggests that Carnival’s buyback spending could see a step-function increase, as the firm did not buy back shares in 2025.

The company looks to return $14 billion to shareholders by 2029, indicating even more buybacks over the coming years. Much of this will also come through dividends, with the stock holding a solid indicated yield of 2.3%.

Despite Outlook Disappointment, Analysts Remain Bullish on CEG

Relatively speaking, Constellation and Carnival’s buyback announcements inspire significantly more confidence than Novo's. Looking ahead, Constellation is a particularly interesting stock. While shares are down, the firm’s place at the heart of nuclear energy supports its outlook.

Analysts are expressing optimism going forward, with the MarketBeat consensus price target near $387, implying around 40% upside. Targets updated after the company’s outlook update are significantly lower, averaging around $351. However, this figure still implies over 25% upside.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.