Nuclear Fuels Secures $8 Million to Boost Uranium Projects

Uravan Minerals (TSE:NF) has released an update.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. has announced a significant $8 million ‘bought deal’ private placement agreement with major underwriters, aiming to propel its uranium projects in the U.S. The deal involves the sale of 20 million units, with options for additional purchases, highlighting strong investor interest and confidence in the company’s growth potential.

