Nuclear ETFs in Spotlight as Middle East Conflict Intensifies Energy Crisis

The escalating U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran has plunged global energy markets into turmoil, with the Strait of Hormuz — through which about 20% of the world’s crude oil passes — now effectively a war zone. As Tehran retaliates and Washington considers emergency sanctions relief to tame soaring gasoline prices, the fragility of fossil-fuel dependence has never been clearer.

Against this volatile backdrop, the crisis has fundamentally altered the ‘energy security’ conversation. The transition to non-fossil fuel sources is no longer just a climate goal but a matter of national survival.

In this high-stakes environment, nuclear energy is experiencing a powerful resurgence, positioning stocks like Cameco CCJ and Constellation Energy CEG, and by extension the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them, as potential vehicles for navigating the intensifying energy crisis.

Before examining these ETFs, it is important to understand how the current energy crisis is accelerating demand for nuclear power and influencing the long-term outlook. For prudent investors, this context explains why these funds warrant a place on their watchlist.

Energy Crisis Driving Nuclear Demand

The connection between Middle East turmoil and nuclear energy demand is stark. With oil prices spiking, nations across the globe are urgently seeking energy independence.

Moreover, the disruption to Gulf infrastructure, including the declaration of force majeure by major exporters like Qatar, has removed millions of tons of LNG from the monthly global output. This "supply vacuum" has been another major force driving industrial nations to accelerate their nuclear timelines to prevent a total economic standstill.

Evidently, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, at the recent Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, described Europe’s previous retreat from nuclear as a “strategic mistake,” signaling a policy U-turn that favors reliable, homegrown baseload power. The EU is now pledging €200 million to support innovative nuclear technologies, particularly Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Bulgaria's Energy Minister has echoed this sentiment, emphasizing nuclear energy's role as a "stable, low-carbon baseload source" amid global supply risks. Notably, more than 10 EU countries have expressed interest in developing and deploying SMRs over the next decade in their national energy and climate plans at the Paris summit (as cited in Euro news).

The logic behind this is simple: when oil and gas become weapons of geopolitical instability, uranium-fueled power generated domestically becomes invaluable. Unlike fossil fuels tied to the Middle East, nuclear energy supplied by top global producers like France and Canada provides a strategic buffer as their production sits safely outside the current war zones.

Will Nuclear’s Rally Continue in the Future?

While the current war scenario has set the stage for sustained nuclear industry expansion, it has been witnessing a solid rally before the escalation of the Middle East conflict, thanks to nuclear’s crucial role in the AI industry.

As major tech firms like Amazon, Google and Microsoft are investing heavily in nuclear power, including SMRs, to operate their power-intensive AI data centers, the use of increased nuclear energy as a source of power will remain even after this war ends.

To this end, analysts at Bernstein have projected uranium prices to remain structurally higher due to supply tightness and surging demand, with nuclear's role as an "AI agent" for data center power. This, in turn, should continue to fuel nuclear’s boom in the future, boosting the nuclear industry’s prospects.

Nuclear ETFs in Spotlight

For investors, this convergence of energy insecurity, policy support, and technological innovation creates a compelling case for putting the following nuclear and uranium-focused ETFs into the spotlight.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR

This fund, with net assets worth $4.77 billion, offers exposure to 28 companies engaged in uranium mining or uranium mining projects; the construction, engineering, and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors; and the production of electricity from nuclear sources. Its top three holdings include CCJ (9.07% weight), Denison Mines (6.13%) and CEG (5.93%).

NLR has surged 91.6% over the past year. The fund charges 56 basis points (bps) as fees.

Global X Uranium ETF URA

This fund, with net assets worth $7.16 billion, offers exposure to 52 companies that are engaged in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including the extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries. Its top three holdings include CCJ (23.49%), Oklo Inc. OKLO (6.84%) and Nexgen Energy (6.82%).

URA has soared 129.4% over the past year. The fund charges 69 bps as fees.

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN

This fund offers exposure to 43 companies that derive their revenues from uranium mining, exploration, refining, processing, and royalties, along with nuclear energy, equipment, technology and infrastructure. Its top three holdings include CCJ (9.85%), CEG (6.50%) and Paladin Energy (4.06%).

URAN has rallied 75.9% over the past year. The fund charges 35 bps as fees.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ

This fund, with net assets worth $835.3 million, offers exposure 45 companies that are involved in the following segments: advanced reactor, utilities, construction & services, and fuel. Its top three holdings include CCJ (10.49%), CEG (6.85%) and GE Vernova GEV (3.64%).

NUKZ has gained 77.7% over the past year. The fund charges 85 bps as fees.



