Nuclear ETFs Soar YTD Under Trump Regime, Top 2024 Performance

U.S.-listed nuclear energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced a monumental surge so far this year, significantly outpacing their performance in 2024. While factors like increasing demand for electricity from clean, reliable energy sources, especially backed by spurring data centers across the globe, rising uranium prices, rapid deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and corporate endorsement in nuclear power, have played their part in driving demand in the U.S. nuclear energy industry, there’s no doubt that policy support from the Trump 2.0 administration has been a major growth driver.

What Part Did Trump Play?

In May 2025, the current U.S. President signed four executive orders to bolster the nation’s nuclear power generation capacity through increased deployment of new nuclear reactor technologies as well as expanding America’s nuclear energy capacity from approximately 100 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 to 400 GW by 2050.

The orders prioritize deploying advanced reactors at military and AI infrastructure sites, facilitating private sector investment as well as expanding domestic uranium supply. In particular, one of the orders empowered the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Defense to expand the use of advanced nuclear power by cutting through regulatory barriers that currently hinder nuclear deployment at their facilities. They also promote American nuclear exports to strengthen global competitiveness.

On Sept. 18, 2025, Trump signed a Technology Prosperity Deal with the UK government to accelerate cooperation in artificial intelligence, civil nuclear energy, and quantum computing by streamlining regulations, boosting investments, and enhancing research collaboration. It includes commitments to accelerate nuclear licensing, achieve energy independence from Russian fuel by 2028, and foster AI and quantum innovation through joint initiatives.

These aggressive policy measures have created a powerful catalyst for the nuclear energy industry, which must have significantly boosted investor confidence and driven substantial capital inflows into U.S.-listed nuclear ETFs, mentioned below, by ensuring long-term demand visibility and supply chain security.

Nuclear ETFs Soaring High

As a result of the aforementioned fundamentals playing in favor of the nuclear industry, the following ETFs have been witnessing growth this year, better than what they achieved last year. Therefore, these demand a place in an investor’s watchlist.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF ( NLR )

This ETF offers exposure to companies engaged in uranium mining or uranium mining projects; the construction, engineering, and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors; and the production of electricity from nuclear sources.

NLR has allocations in both developed and emerging nations, with the United States having the maximum exposure of 49%. The ETF holds 28 stocks in total. Its top holding is in Baltimore, MD-based Constellation Energy Corporation (7.07% weight), which operates the biggest fleet of nuclear plants in the United States. The fund charges 56 basis points (bps) as fees.

NLR has risen 60.2% year to date, while throughout 2024, the fund rose 13.4%.

Global X Uranium ETF ( URA )

This ETF offers exposure to companies that are engaged in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including the extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries.

The 49-stock URA has a diverse international exposure, with Canada (37.7%) holding the largest weight, geographically, followed by the United States (29.9%). It has got its second-highest exposure (13.59% weight) to California-based next-generation nuclear power developer, Oklo Inc. The fund charges 69 bps as fees.

URA has surged 70.8% year to date, while in 2024, the fund fell 3.3%.

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF ( URAN )

This ETF offers exposure to companies that derive their revenues from uranium mining, exploration, refining, processing, and royalties, along with nuclear energy, equipment, technology, and infrastructure.

URAN includes companies from both developed and emerging nations, with its highest holding, geographically, coming from the United States (49.7%). Its top holding is in Constellation Energy (8.59%), while Oklo takes the third spot (6.11% weight). The fund charges 35 bps as fees.

URAN has surged 50.1% year to date, while, throughout 2024, the fund rose only 3.9%.

