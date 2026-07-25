Nuclear Energy Is Winning Repeated Government Backing and Investors Should Take Notice

Key Points

In May 2025, Donald Trump signed an executive order to speed up the development of nuclear power in the United States.

The goal is to increase U.S. nuclear capacity from 100 gigawatts to 400 gigawatts by 2050.

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Nuclear power is carbon-free, so it is technically a clean power source. And it is always on, so it is a reliable base-load power source. With power demand expected to grow 60% over the next 20 years, up from 10% over the last 20 years, nuclear is increasingly seen as a key part of the supply equation. One big story investors don't want to miss is the huge support the nuclear power industry is getting from the U.S. government.

Massive growth plans for nuclear power

The U.S. nuclear power fleet produces around 100 gigawatts of power today. The goal of Donald Trump's May 2025 executive order is to reach 400 gigawatts by 2050. There will be many steps in that process, including on the regulatory and financing fronts. Already, the groundwork has been laid to test new reactor technologies and to provide funding for both nuclear power start-ups and existing nuclear power companies seeking to expand.

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There are several ways for an investor to play the sector. For investors that don't want to jump in with both feet, a picks-and-shovels option like Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) or Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) could be a good choice. While neither is directly benefiting from U.S. government support, Cameco produces and sells uranium. Industry growth is inherently positive for the company. Brookfield Renewable shares ownership of Westinghouse with Cameco. Westinghouse is one of the largest service providers to the nuclear power industry. Again, more nuclear power means more business for Westinghouse.

If you want direct exposure, a more supportive regulatory environment will help Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) reopen shuttered power plants and sustain operations at plants scheduled for shutdown. It already has deals with Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Meta (NASDAQ: META) to support its nuclear power plant operations. Notably, the U.S. government has provided Constellation with a $1 billion loan tied to its nuclear power ambitions.

Then there are emerging new technologies, like the small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) that NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is looking to build. It will also benefit from increased regulatory support, as highlighted by the recent approval of a higher-capacity system the company has built. NuScale is already working with a Romanian utility and with the Tennessee Valley Authority on the potential deployment of its first SMRs. NuScale is a money-losing start-up, so only the most aggressive investors should consider it. But it could also have the biggest upside potential if its technology takes hold.

Different ways to play the nuclear renaissance

If you are a conservative dividend investor, high-yield Brookfield Renewable is probably your best option, noting it operates a diversified clean energy business and sports a lofty 4.8% yield. Contract power company Constellation Energy is more growth-oriented, but still has a sizable existing business to support its nuclear ambitions. Some investors may prefer Cameco, which sells a commodity product likely to be in high demand. The most aggressive investors should consider NuScale Power, which has yet to sell its first SMR. But when it does ink its first deal, the stock could quickly see strong investor interest.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Constellation Energy, Meta Platforms, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.