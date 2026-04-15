Nuclear Is the Energy Story of 2026. Here Are 3 Stocks to Own All Year.

Key Points

Demand for clean energy is driving the nuclear industry's growing output.

Artificial intelligence (AI) data center demand is also a contributing factor.

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This is expected to be a banner year for nuclear energy -- as well as a huge opportunity for investors to capitalize on the changing global energy mix. Fifteen new reactors are expected to go online this year, and another 50 from 2027 through 2030.

There are over 75 nuclear reactors under construction around the world, according to the World Nuclear Association. Another 120 are in planning stages. Twenty-five of the proposed reactors are in the United States.

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In September 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency raised its nuclear power expansion projections for the fourth year in a row. The IAEA now estimates that global nuclear capacity will more than double by 2050 (from the 2024 level). And small modular reactors will play a "pivotal role."

Several factors, including the desire for clean energy sources and the growing energy needs of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, are driving the expansion of nuclear energy. Pro-nuclear policy from the Trump administration is also a facilitator.

So, it's increasingly clear that nuclear energy is on the rise, and 2026 is a critical year. For investors, there are several ways to profit from the trend.

Several nuclear companies look attractive right now

The first is a nuclear power provider, and the biggest one in the U.S. -- by a long shot -- is Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG), a Baltimore-based power utility. The company generates power through hydro, wind, natural gas, and solar facilities, but its biggest source is nuclear, which accounts for about 86% of its output. It currently operates 21 nuclear reactors at 16 facilities (there are 54 total commercial nuclear plants in the U.S. at present).

In late 2024, Constellation signed a 20-year deal with Microsoft to supply power to the tech giant's data centers from the nuclear plant formerly known as Three Mile Island. More such deals for large data centers could be forthcoming and bode well for Constellation shareholders.

Constellation's share price is up 36% over the past year, but shares slumped recently due to disappointing earnings guidance as well as news that the Three Mile Island restart could be delayed. Growing power demand from the AI industry says this stock is worth a look, however.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is a big player in the broader power generation industry. Importantly, its GE Hitachi unit provides the small modular reactors expected to revolutionize the nuclear industry, as they can be assembled in a factory and speed up power plant start-up. The stock has climbed 51% in 2026 and more than tripled over the past 52 weeks.

Finally, Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) looks very attractive. Based in Saskatoon, Canada, the company provides uranium to the nuclear industry by exploring for and mining it and then refining and converting it for use in reactors. The stock is up 25% year to date and 181% over the past 52 weeks.

Nuclear power is growing in importance due to demand for clean power and lots of it. Investors should consider participating in the trend.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

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Matthew Benjamin has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cameco, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.