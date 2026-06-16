Nuclear Energy Stocks Gain From Growing Need for Reliable Clean Power

An updated edition of the April 27, 2026 article.



Nuclear energy is emerging as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition, providing a reliable and carbon-free source of electricity to meet growing power needs. As nations and utilities accelerate decarbonization efforts, nuclear power offers a distinct advantage through its ability to generate consistent, around-the-clock electricity, unlike weather-dependent renewable sources such as solar and wind.



The nuclear industry's prospects continue to strengthen, driven by license extensions for existing reactors, advancements in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, approvals for new nuclear facilities and the restart of previously retired nuclear power plants in the United States. Increased investment by leading technology companies in SMR development also underscores growing confidence in nuclear energy’s long-term growth potential.



In the United States, efforts are underway to significantly expand nuclear generating capacity from approximately 100 GW in 2024 to nearly 400 GW by 2050. Nuclear energy currently supplies about 20% of the nation’s electricity, and ongoing license renewals by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission are helping extend the operating lives of existing plants, ensuring a stable source of carbon-free power.



The sector is also benefiting from supportive government policies, continued innovation in SMR technology and initiatives to strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. At the same time, rapidly rising electricity demand from AI data centers, manufacturing reshoring and electric vehicle adoption is increasing the need for reliable, around-the-clock clean energy, creating significant growth opportunities for nuclear power providers.



With this increasing importance, nuclear energy-related stocks, such as PG&E Corporation PCG, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and NextEra Energy NEE, are becoming attractive investment options. Unlike other clean energy sources affected by intermittency, nuclear power plants provide a consistent and stable energy output, operating around the clock except during planned maintenance intervals.



Nuclear power offers a significant advantage over other clean energy sources by generating large amounts of electricity with a much smaller land footprint. Although all traditional energy sources produce waste, the nuclear industry benefits from stringent regulations and well-established systems for the safe handling, storage and management of nuclear waste. Additionally, rising electricity demand driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles, increasing grid requirements, and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence-powered data centers is reinforcing the critical role of nuclear energy in providing reliable, large-scale power generation.



As the production of clean energy is expected to rise from nuclear plants, a continuous supply of high-quality uranium is essential to keep the nuclear units running. Companies like Denison Mines DNN and BHP Group Limited BHP produce uranium and can benefit from the surging demand from nuclear power plants.



Nuclear Energy stocks have huge potential and can offer significant growth opportunities for investors. Our Nuclear Energy Screen makes it easier for investors to locate high-potential stocks at any given time.



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PG&E Corporation owns and operates California’s only active nuclear facility, the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The company recently secured approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the operating licenses of both Diablo Canyon units by an additional 20 years. PG&E continues to invest in technologies that enhance the plant’s efficiency, reliability and operating life. The facility supplies nearly 20% of California’s carbon-free electricity, making it a critical component of the state's clean energy portfolio.



PG&E is also leveraging innovation to strengthen its nuclear operations, including the deployment of AI-driven tools at Diablo Canyon to improve performance, reduce costs and support regulatory compliance. Its nuclear assets provide a significant competitive advantage by delivering dependable carbon-free power, enhancing earnings visibility through long-term license extensions and positioning the company to benefit from future developments in nuclear energy.



While PG&E is not currently pursuing major nuclear expansion projects, the extended operating life of Diablo Canyon and potential policy support for advanced nuclear technologies could create additional growth opportunities. Furthermore, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock plans to invest approximately $73 billion between 2026 and 2030 to modernize and strengthen its utility infrastructure, supporting long-term operational and financial growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NextEra Energy operates several nuclear generation units through its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources. NEE’s nuclear assets form a cornerstone of its clean energy strategy, delivering steady, carbon-free baseload power that complements its leading wind and solar portfolio. This diverse generation mix strengthens grid reliability and underpins sustainable long-term earnings growth.



Ongoing investments in the upkeep and modernization of its nuclear facilities ensure top-tier operational performance, safety and regulatory adherence. These plants offer long service lives, low operating costs and protection from swings in fossil fuel prices.



NextEra Energy is expanding its natural gas and nuclear operations through strategic acquisitions, pipeline investments and new generation projects, positioning the company to capitalize on rising power demand and support long-term growth.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has a very disciplined capital investment plan, which is expected to fund the expansion of its renewable and clean energy generation through nuclear power plants.



Constellation Energy is the largest nuclear power plant operator in the United States, producing about 10% of the nation’s total clean energy. With over 20 reactors spread across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, it plays a pivotal role in providing dependable, carbon-free electricity. Its expansive nuclear fleet enables the company to meet rising demand from energy-intensive sectors like data centers, while its position as the top merchant nuclear operator offers unmatched geographic reach and operational scale. The company is restarting the Three Mile Island Unit 1 and exploring SMR options to meet rising demand for clean energy in its service region.



To safeguard long-term operations, the company has secured multiple uranium supply contracts extending into the 2030s, helping mitigate geopolitical risks. It continues to modernize its plants to boost performance, extend operational life, and sustain a fleetwide capacity factor exceeding 94%, well above industry averages. The company is making strategic acquisitions to further expand its nuclear portfolio. Constellation Energy expects capital expenditures of nearly $5.7 billion and $4.7 billion for 2026 and 2027, respectively, including nuclear fuel purchases to build inventory and growth investments for uprates, renewals and plant upgrades.



Looking ahead, this Zacks Rank #3 stock is ramping up investments to grow its nuclear capacity. This includes upgrades to existing sites and the potential addition of up to one gigawatt of new carbon-free capacity over the next decade. The company is also advancing next-generation nuclear technologies to further enhance efficiency and sustainability in the years ahead.





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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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