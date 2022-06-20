Nuclear energy firm NewCleo completes $316 mln fundraising, in talks with French firm Orano

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nuclear energy company Newcleo said on Monday it had completed a 300 million euros ($315.6 million) equity fund-raising and was in talks with French company Orano over moving into the French market.

"Newcleo is contracting Orano, a French-headquartered multinational nuclear fuel cycle company, for feasibility studies. Conversations with other major French nuclear fuel players are also well underway," it said.

($1 = 0.9505 euros)

