Nuclear energy firm NewCleo completes $316 mln fundraising, in talks with French firm Orano

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Nuclear energy company Newcleo said on Monday it had completed a 300 million euros ($315.6 million) equity fund-raising and was in talks with French company Orano over moving into the French market.

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Nuclear energy company Newcleo said on Monday it had completed a 300 million euros ($315.6 million) equity fund-raising and was in talks with French company Orano over moving into the French market.

"Newcleo is contracting Orano, a French-headquartered multinational nuclear fuel cycle company, for feasibility studies. Conversations with other major French nuclear fuel players are also well underway," it said.

($1 = 0.9505 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters