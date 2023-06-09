News & Insights

Nuclear company newcleo wins grant for reactor project in France

June 09, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - London-based nuclear company newcleo said on Friday that one of its reactors would receive a grant by the French government under Paris' 1 billion euro initiative to fund innovative nuclear equipment.

The startup, which expects the commissioning of the selected reactor by 2030, will invest up to 3 billion euros ($3.23 billion) in France to develop the project and a pilot unit for innovative fuels.

Newcleo is developing small modular reactors which will produce energy from a mixture of oxides resulting from the processing of spent fuel from nuclear power plants.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

