Nuclear company newcleo wins grant for reactor project in France

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - London-based nuclear company newcleo said on Friday that one of its reactors would receive a grant by the French government under Paris' 1 billion euro initiative to fund innovative nuclear equipment.

The startup, which expects the commissioning of the selected reactor by 2030, will invest up to 3 billion euros ($3.23 billion) in France to develop the project and a pilot unit for innovative fuels.

Newcleo is developing small modular reactors which will produce energy from a mixture of oxides resulting from the processing of spent fuel from nuclear power plants.

($1 = 0.9300 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Federico Maccioni and Francesca Landini)

((federica.urso@tr.com))

