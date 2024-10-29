Nuchev’s Revenue Soars 116% Following bWellness Acquisition

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Pty Ltd has significantly increased its revenue by 116% quarter-over-quarter to $5.1 million in Q1 FY25, following its acquisition of bWellness. The company saw strong sales growth in both Australia and China, with Oli6® Nutritionals outperforming the general infant formula market. Nuchev’s strategic expansion and diversification efforts are paying off, as it continues to focus on breaking even and capitalizing on major sales events like China’s Double 11.

