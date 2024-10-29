News & Insights

Stocks

Nuchev’s Revenue Soars 116% Following bWellness Acquisition

October 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Pty Ltd has significantly increased its revenue by 116% quarter-over-quarter to $5.1 million in Q1 FY25, following its acquisition of bWellness. The company saw strong sales growth in both Australia and China, with Oli6® Nutritionals outperforming the general infant formula market. Nuchev’s strategic expansion and diversification efforts are paying off, as it continues to focus on breaking even and capitalizing on major sales events like China’s Double 11.

For further insights into AU:NUC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.