Nuchev Limited Sees Substantial Shareholder Boost Stake

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

H&S Investments Australia Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Nuchev Limited from 19.90% to 24.90% by acquiring an additional 5,619,659 fully paid ordinary shares for a total consideration of $1,404,914.75. This change in substantial holding occurred on May 22, 2024, and was officially recorded on May 23, 2024, by Hung Quoc Nguyen, the Sole Director/Secretary of H&S Investments.

For further insights into AU:NUC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.