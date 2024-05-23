News & Insights

Nuchev Limited Sees Substantial Shareholder Boost Stake

May 23, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

H&S Investments Australia Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Nuchev Limited from 19.90% to 24.90% by acquiring an additional 5,619,659 fully paid ordinary shares for a total consideration of $1,404,914.75. This change in substantial holding occurred on May 22, 2024, and was officially recorded on May 23, 2024, by Hung Quoc Nguyen, the Sole Director/Secretary of H&S Investments.

