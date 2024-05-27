Nuchev Limited Launches $5.1M Entitlement Offer

News & Insights

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise $5.1 million, with documents dispatched to shareholders and available on the company’s website. The offer, which allows eligible shareholders to increase their investment, is set to close on June 20, 2024, with a top-up facility and potential for oversubscription handling by the board. Investment decisions should be made with professional advice, and inquiries can be directed to the Nuchev Offer Information Line.

