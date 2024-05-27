Nuchev Limited Launches $5.1M Entitlement Offer

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Limited has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise $5.1 million, with documents dispatched to shareholders and available on the company’s website. The offer, which allows eligible shareholders to increase their investment, is set to close on June 20, 2024, with a top-up facility and potential for oversubscription handling by the board. Investment decisions should be made with professional advice, and inquiries can be directed to the Nuchev Offer Information Line.

For further insights into AU:NUC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.